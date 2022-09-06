×
Gemma Chan Sparkles in Louis Vuitton Dress With 3D Floral Details for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

The actress stars as Shelley in the much-anticipated psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde. 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPT. 5: Gemma
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
Gemma Chan had a standout fashion moment at the latest premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.”

On Monday, the actress attended the Venice Film Festival to walk the premiere of her upcoming film wearing a custom gold sequined embroidered column gown from Louis Vuitton, paired with black satin sandals and jewelry, from the French luxury label’s high jewelry collection. 

She styled her hair in an updo with two strands of hair framing her face and kept her makeup simple. 

She was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with the likes of Simone Ashley, Lily James and Florence Pugh, the latter of whom was also present at the premiere wearing a look by Valentino.

Gemma Chan attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5. WireImage

Chan stars in the upcoming psychological thriller, which is directed by Olivia Wilde, as Shelley, while Pugh and Harry Styles have been tapped to play the lead roles. 

The film tells the story of Jack and Alice Chambers, a young couple in the 1950s living in Victory, California, a company town that has been created and paid for by the company Jack works for. Alice becomes curious about her husband’s line of work, which causes tension between the couple and their seemingly utopian lives. 

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5. Corbis via Getty Images

The film, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on Sept. 23, also stars Nick Kroll, Chris Pine, Sydney Chandler, and even Wilde herself, all of whom play supporting roles. 

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Sept. 10 and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “The Son,” “White Noise” and “Bones & All,” among others. 

PHOTOS: Stars on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival 2022

