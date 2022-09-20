×
Gemma Chan Wears Feathered Louis Vuitton Gown at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Photo Call

The actress joined director Olivia Wilde and costar Harry Styles at the event.

Gemma Chan attends the "Don't Worry
Gemma Chan attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Sept. 19. Getty Images

Gemma Chan went with a custom fashion look for her latest appearance during the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour.

The actress attended the New York City photo call event Monday night wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Chan’s look was a light blue, laser-cut feather embroidered gown accented with a black belt. Her look was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Lily James, Florence Pugh, Karen Gillan and others. 

Chan posed on the red carpet alongside director Olivia Wilde and costars Harry Styles, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler. Many of her costars had their own standout fashion moments at the photo call, with Styles in Gucci, Wilde in Saint Laurent and Chandler in Saint Laurent.

Gemma Chan attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Sept. 19. Getty Images

The actress has attended several other promotional engagements for “Don’t Worry Darling” this month, including an appearance at the Venice Film Festival. For the film’s premiere, Chan walked the red carpet wearing a custom gold sequin embroidered column dress from Louis Vuitton. She attended a photo call event prior to the premiere also wearing Louis Vuitton, this time a ruffled top paired with gold oversize trousers from the design house’s resort 2023 collection.

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters on Friday. The psychological thriller tells the story of Jack and Alice Chambers, a young couple in the ’50s living in Victory, California, a company town that has been created and paid for by Jack’s employer. Alice becomes curious about her husband’s line of work, which causes tension between the couple and their seemingly utopian lives. 

Gemma Chan attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Sept. 19. WireImage
