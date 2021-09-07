Gen Art Returns to IMG’s New York Fashion Week

THE COMEBACK KIDS: Gen Art will be back on the scene at IMG’s New York Fashion Week.

Committed to its roots of being a launchpad for young creatives, Gen Art is a designer-first operation that sells memberships to reach its audience so that consumers will buy the fashion brands that it promotes.

This week’s two days of programming will include the 25th anniversary of “Fresh Faces in Fashion,” which celebrates on-the-rise talent. Equalshuman, a gender-fluid, eco-conscious sportswear resource, is the 25th recipient of the award. In turn, the Gen Art x Equalshuman show will be held Thursday night as part of the IMG calendar on Thursday at Spring Studios.

The event is being billed as a fully immersive one that combines fashion, music and art. There are 300 industry executives and newly minted Gen Art members expected at what will be a two-hour presentation on Spring Studios’ outdoor terrace, according to organizers. An opera singer, an acrobat, skateboarders and ballerinas will be part of Equalshuman’s debut show. Afterward, a post-show event will be held at the Roxy Hotel.

Gen Art has other events on the docket including a NYFW Fashiontalks panel discussion that will be hosted Friday by Gen Art and WedgeHR, a company that specializes in video interview human resources tech tool. In the next few months, the company will launch WedgeWomen, an initiative to help get women back in the workforce, following the fallout from the pandemic. On another front, Gen Art will identify 10 female-owned fashion brands or ones that are intent on hiring more women to give them access to Wedge’s video interview platform for one year.

The “Power of Video in the Fashion & Creative Industries” talk will be moderated by WedgeHR’s founder and chief executive officer Matt Baxter, with input from “Glee” actress Samantha Ware, Gen Art’s Keri Ingvarsson, fashion editor Derek Warburton, author Theo Rokos, Equalshuman’s Jess Licata and Alison Vitolo and others. (Jodi Ingram serves as Equalshuman’s creative director.) There will also be wall-to-wall art and a video loop highlighting Gen Art fashion shows featuring such notables as Zac Posen, Phillip Lim and Shoshanna Lonstein in their early designer days.

The two-day event will offer complimentary admission to fashion bloggers, press, buyers and select media. It will also focus on Gen Art’s paid membership community with a link to make purchases through Gen Art’s Instagram account.

Twenty percent of Gen Art’s membership proceeds are earmarked for #LightUpMBC, a charity that raises funds for metastatic breast cancer research. One-thousand Gen Art founding memberships have recently been released to New York City residents to take part in exclusive fashion, film, music, art, sports and culinary events. Gen Art is planning monthly events for the remainder of this year and next year including a Super Bowl “SuperSaturday” gathering in January and another ties to Coachella.