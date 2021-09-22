Y2K, Mom Jeans and Bucket Hats Among Gen Z’s Top Trending Fashion Searches

Y2K and nostalgic fashion are continuing their reign among Gen Z.

A new report from Google shows the year’s top-trending fashion searches among the generation, which according to the Pew Research Center includes those born between 1997 to 2012. Among the top-trending “Gen Z aesthetics” searches, “pink aesthetic” ranked in the top spot. It is followed by “grunge aesthetic,” “Y2K aesthetic,” “soft girl aesthetic” and “old money aesthetic.”

The report also detailed spikes and all-time highs in Gen Z fashion search trends. “Y2K” fashion and makeup — which references the styles popularized in the early Aughts like Juicy Couture velour tracksuits, Ed Hardy hats and French manicures, among other trends — saw a spike of over 1,250 percent in the last year on Google. Related searches included those for tracksuits, skeleton zip-up hoodies, low-rise jeans, baby Ts and miniskirts.

Other items that saw a spike in Google searches include trucker hats (increase of 750 percent), slip dresses (increase of 180 percent), claw clips (increase of 250 percent) mom jeans (increase of 600 percent) and platform shoes (increase of 450 percent).

The report also showed the five top-trending fashion brands among Gen Z. The list ranked fast-fashion retailer Edikted at the top spot, which was followed by social-conscious brand Cider, Australian fashion retailer Verge Girl, fashion label Adika and Victoria’s Secret.

For hair, mullets and wolf cuts saw a record high. Among hairstyles, curtain bangs ranked in the top spot, followed by mullets, “E-boy” haircuts, wings hairstyle and “soft boy” haircuts.

READ MORE HERE:

What’s Next for Sustainable Fashion Designer Mia Vesper

Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

Lisa Rinna Teams With Daughters Amelia and Delilah for Beauty Brand