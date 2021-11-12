×
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Richemont, Farfetch in 'Advanced' Discussions to Merge Platforms

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion's 'Mr. Hollywood' Ahead of His Time

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards: Reigniting the Power of American Fashion

Genesis House to Showcase Korean Culture in Several Forms

The 46,000-square-foot showcase will open on Nov. 19 in the Meatpacking District.

A glimpse inside the new Genesis
A glimpse inside the new Genesis House. Courtesy of Genesis House

IN THE BEGINNING: Lexus and Lamborghini aren’t the only luxury auto makers with custom multifunctional spaces in Manhattan.

The latest entry into that sector is Genesis, the Korea-based resource that will soon open a cultural and community hub in downtown Manhattan. Diners, shoppers, car enthusiasts and the curious will find a new restaurant; an Assouline and Arumjigi-curated library; a tea pavilion; outdoor terrace, and a range of hospitality services. Of course, it will also house an automotive showroom as the main event.

Designed by the Seoul-based Suh Architects, the 46,000-square-foot Genesis House will offer cultural conversations in design, food, travel, future-mobility and other subjects in its new Meatpacking District location. When it makes its debut on Nov. 19 at 40A Tenth Avenue, there will be an emphasis on architecture and technology. The space boasts high ceilings, massive columns, wooden beams, LED lighting, oak floors, eclectic art and other definitive features.

Related Galleries

Next weekend’s unveiling offers prime timing, given the widespread fervor over Netflix’s “Squid Game,” continued fandom for K-Pop and many Americans’ newfound hunger for Dalgona candy — an easy-to-make Korean honeycomb toffee. A nearly 9,600-square-foot restaurant is being curated by Onjium, which will mark the Michelin-starred restaurant’s first International outpost. It will be inspired by traditional Korean food, fashion and architecture. The slow food experience will feature cuisine prepared from recipes dating back to the 1300s.

The tea pavilion will be set up in a veranda-type living room featuring custom “boryo” floor seating, monographs, writings, musical instruments and more that are related to the leisure life of the virtuous scholar, known as “Seonbi.” Arumjigi is curating the tea pavilion.

The showroom is the main floor’s main attraction, with Genesis vehicles artistically on display in glass cases. The luxury auto maker has pledged to becoming a 100 percent zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursue carbon neutrality by 2035.

There will also be a Cellar Stage on the ground floor with state-of-the-art lighted staging and audio visual technology; visitors will find a 9,500-square-foot outdoor terrace garden with views of the Hudson River and The High Line. Genesis House will be open to the public Tuesdays through Sundays.

