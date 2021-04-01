In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Italian fashion brand Genny is releasing its most sustainable handbag yet.

Crafted in Italy from apple leather, an eco-friendly alternative to regular leather derived from apple waste, the vegan document holder-style pouch is available in a black and white version bearing the signature handwritten Genny logo. It was first introduced as part of the brand’s fall 2021 collection at Milan Fashion Week last month and is flanked by other vegan designs, including a red tote, dropping later this year.

Creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini praised the initiative, noting this is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Retailing at 250 euros, it will be available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site.