GENNY’S GOWNS: Genny’s creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini took New York Fashion Week to unveil a capsule collection of ballgowns called “Black Evening Essential.”

The collection was unveiled on Feb. 10 at the Metropolitan Opera on the occasion of the lyrical concert “Three Centuries of Love” hosted by Andrea Bocelli. Marking a return to the opera house for Bocelli after a seven-year absence, the singer was accompanied by Isabel Leonard and Nadine Sierra, both clad in Genny’s evening gowns.

“We are proud to have been able to join forces [with Andrea Bocelli] once again. Just like we did in the past, on the occasion of social and charitable initiatives with the Andrea Bocelli Foundation,” said Cavazza Facchini.

The limited-edition collection, already available at the label’s stores, as well as on its e-commerce, includes a range of evening gowns, which reinterpret Genny’s signature pieces in different black versions, presented with an installation in the theater foyer.

Crafted from fabrics such as satin crepe, pleated organza and silk chiffon, the gowns feature geometrical cuts, sinuous silhouettes and drapery work enhancing the black-tie allure of the collection.

The label said it plans to expand the collection each season, adding new versions in line with Genny’s style codes.