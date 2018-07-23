ISLAND PRIZE: Italian fashion label Genny was bestowed with the Tao Award for Fashion on July 21, as part of the Taomoda event’s closing night held at the Ancient Theatre venue in Taormina, the luxury beach resort located on the Sicilian island.

“Receiving such a prestigious award pushes me to work harder, exploring Genny’s storied heritage with a look to the future to keep bringing Italian creativity to products all over the world,” said Sara Cavazza Facchini, the brand’s creative director.

Other recipients of the awards in the fashion category included Cividini, Les Copains and Capucci.

Piero Cividini said he was “honored to receive the prize, which highlights and rewards our commitment to stay true to Italian know-how and creativity.”

The Taomoda event was established in 2000 with the goal to promote and honor Made in Italy in 15 fields including fashion, design, science and performing arts, among others.

For its 18th edition, dubbed the Gold edition, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Italy’s fashion chamber, in synergy with Camera Italiana Buyer Moda, the country’s buyers’ association, supported the event.

Coming at the tail end of the one-week series of events in the city, the gala featured a fashion show, along with an award ceremony and party.