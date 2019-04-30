MONSTER MASH: Gentle Monster is taking a luxury turn through its latest collaboration with Fendi. Dubbed Gentle Fendi, the capsule collection comprises two unisex styles, and will launch May 7.

Gentle Fendi No. 1 has a cat-eye shape with a logo on the side of the lens, while Gentle Fendi No. 2 is a teardrop aviator style. The first style comes in black, blue and pink while the second comes in khaki, orange and yellow.

Gentle Fendi will be available in both Fendi and Gentle Monster stores worldwide as well as the Gentle Monster store in London and the Fendi Roma Palazzo. The collection will be presented on a rotating display with lifelike mannequins.

Customers will be able to try Gentle Fendi gelato bars and desserts at a pop-up café in Seoul.

The Korean sunglasses brand known for its experiential interiors will be taking its experimental approach to a video campaign that will run alongside the capsule’s debut.

Directed by AES+F, a collective of Russian artists, the video features models wearing the Gentle Fendi sunglasses as they interact with geometric, alien creatures, which are also reflected in the lenses.