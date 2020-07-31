SHANGHAI-Gentle Monster, known best as the Korean eyewear retailer with funky boutiques, has expanded with a Nudake cafe in Shanghai and a shop in Hangzhou.

Opened this month, the Nudake dessert cafe in Shanghai is the second in China, following the location in Beijing’s SKP-S mall. Quite a bit larger than the Nudake Beijing location, the Shanghai cafe theme is the theater meets an oyster-bar. It’s located on the third floor of the Gentle Monster Shanghai boutique on Huaihai Road.

As one would expect from the highly-creative brand, the Nudake cafe serves up desserts in imaginative and unexpected shapes–for instance, cakes shaped like a sardine can, a lobster, or parts of a face like an ear or a nose.

Meanwhile in Hangzhou, the brand has opened its first boutique for Zhejiang province playing with the concept of memories. A figure of an elderly lady seemingly in deep contemplation greets visitors to the store and further installations inside, such as of a donkey represent the elderly lady’s childhood memories.

This latest boutique opening brings Gentle Monster’s total shop locations in China to eight.