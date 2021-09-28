Gentle Monster Opens Multibrand Concept Haus in Shanghai

SHANGHAI — South Korea’s Gentle Monster, which rose to popularity for its boundary-breaking approach to the retail experience by merging bold art installations into its stores, is upping the ante once again.

The company has revamped its Shanghai flagship space on Huaihai Road to reveal Haus, an expanded multibrand concept that combines all of its brands — including its eyewear designs, desserts café Nudake and beauty brand Tamburins.

It is the second Haus worldwide, following the opening of a location in Dosan, Seoul, in February. Covering 500 square meters and expanding to four floors from three, this marks Tamburins’ first offline presence in China.

Upon entering the first floor, shoppers are greeted by a large black robotic tarantula installation, while horses with mechanical tails that can whip around are dotted throughout the café area. The second floor contains the world’s largest Gentle Monster store, while the third acts as an exhibition space, and Tamburins takes up the fourth with a large outdoor terrace.

A tarantula-inspired installation at Gentle Monster Shanghai.

The ground floor Nudake café with its distinctly shaped baked goods.

Horses with tails that whip about are interspersed among the café. Courtesy