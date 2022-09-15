×
George Clooney’s Speedmaster Time, Giuseppe Zanotti’s New Line, Puma’s Stars

George Clooney and Hyun Bin front Omega's new ad campaign, Giuseppe Zanotti taps Nicolò Beretta for a new shoe line, the celebs turned out for Puma's runway show.

By
Lily Templeton, Sandra Salibian, Kristen Tauer, Martino Carrera, Jenny B. Fine, Booth Moore, Ryma Chikhoune
Plus Icon
George Clooney in the Omega ads.
George Clooney in the new ads for the Omega Speedmaster '57. Courtesy

WATCH HISTORY: Swiss watchmaker Omega is reaching for the stars for the watch that went to the moon.

The Swiss watch company revealed George Clooney and South Korean actor Hyun Bin as the faces of its new Speedmaster ’57 collection on Wednesday.

Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the Speedmaster was designed in 1957 for racing car drivers and engineers on the track and became the first watch to land on the moon during Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s lunar landing.

The Speedmaster ’57 was introduced in 2013 as an interpretation of the original model from 1957. Its 2022 incarnation has been reworked in a streamlined version with a thinner case and finer bezel, for a lineup of eight stainless steel models.

This double billing serves to highlight “both sides” of its long-standing chronograph range, with Clooney bringing “his classic style and iconic character” and the rising South Korean star embodying its “cool and modern spirit,” according to the company, which is owned by the Swatch Group.

Hyun Bin Omega stars alongside George Clooney in the new Speedmaster ’57 campaign. Courtesy of Omega

Omega’s president and chief executive officer Raynald Aeschlimann called the actors “the perfect leading men to showcase these values [of quality and timelessness] and prove exactly how the timepiece fits with the dashing style of today.”

In a nod to the timepiece’s racing origins, the campaign images capture Clooney and Bin with classic cars, respectively near Lake Como (where Clooney has a home) and in Korea.

The American actor sports the stainless-steel version of the watch with a blue dial, while the South Korean actor is wearing a 40.5-mm black dial version.

“[I]n many ways, both [Clooney, a long-term ambassador for the brand] and the Speedmaster share the same story,” stated the brand. “Both their lives began in the optimistic years of the Space Age, and both are known for their lasting popularity and qualities of excellence.”

Bin, best known internationally for his role in the hit South Korean television drama series “Crash Landing on You,” became an ambassador for Omega in 2020, joining the likes of Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and five-time Olympian Allyson Felix.

Last year he became the face of Tom Ford fragrances for the Asia-Pacific region and has also fronted campaigns for Kia Motors, Samsung TV and Lexus. — LILY TEMPLETON

PAIRED UP: Committed to supporting a young generation of shoemakers, Giuseppe Zanotti has tapped Nicolò Beretta to develop a new footwear line.

Dubbed “Nicolò Beretta mentored by Giuseppe Zanotti,” the line will officially launch with the fall 2023 collection, but two styles will be previewed next week during Milan Fashion Week.

As per sketches shared with WWD, the line promises to hinge on hyperfeminine designs, including crystal-embellished high-heeled sandals and platform styles.

A sketch of a style from the “Nicolò Beretta mentored by Giuseppe Zanotti” line.

“Over the years, this job has given me so much. I think that the best way I have to show my gratitude is to support the talent of emerging designers,” said Zanotti. “I believe that Nicolò has a very peculiar, distinctive aesthetic that together we will try to showcase at its best, also leveraging on my own expertise and on the know-how of my company.”

To be sure, the new line will be manufactured and distributed by the Giuseppe Zanotti SpA company, with the experienced shoemaker offering his guidance to Beretta.

Despite his youth, Beretta has already proved his talent and penchant for eccentric, bold designs and colorful embellishments through his brand Giannico, which he established in 2013 when he was still a teenager. After winning the Who’s on Next talent contest in 2015 and scooping up Footwear News’ “Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Award” the following year, Beretta was also appointed creative director of Italian fashion label L’Autre Chose in 2018.

Giuseppe Zanotti and Nicolò Beretta Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Beretta said Zanotti has been “an incredible source of inspiration” while he has made his way in the industry. “As a teenager I was stunned by his designs, and his creative genius combined with his savvy entrepreneurial vision have certainly influenced my journey,” he said.

While the Giuseppe Zanotti brand will continue to include women’s, men’s and children’s shoes, as well as small leather goods, handbags and jewelry, among other things, the new line with Beretta will focus on women’s footwear only.

So far, Zanotti has approached collaborations via multiple capsule collections developed with prominent names of the music and movie worlds, spanning from Jennifer Lopez to Zayn Malik and Evan Mock, to name a few. — SANDRA SALIBIAN

FAST CROWD: Puma’s runway show brought new faces to the front row on Tuesday night.

The room was unusually quiet pre-show as guests found their seats. Brooklyn Beckham was seated next to Dixie D’Amelio, sporting a new pixie cut, with NBA Hall of Famer Walt Frazier two seats down the row. Other guests included Cordae, G-Eazy, Babyface, Tinx, nightclub entrepreneur Richie Akiva — who’s been hosting some of the week’s most exclusive private events — Robin Thicke, Olivia Holt and Dapper Dan. Newly signed Puma ambassador and music producer Skepta was taking in his debut for the brand: a video voiceover and show soundtrack.

Dixie D’Amelio and Brooklyn Beckham Nina Westervelt/WWD

The theatrical runway presentation included several athlete appearances, including Abby Steiner, Kyle Kuzma, RJ Barrett, Scoot Henderson, Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Usain Bolt, who closed the finale walk with his signature pose while donning a formal Puma look.

Afterward, the music — a lot of nostalgic hits from the Aughts — turned way up, and the reflective boulders flanking the runway stage turned into a photo prop as the crowd climbed onto the set for the after party. Dapper Dan made his way slowly toward the front of the venue, stopping every few steps to chat with friends and fans alike. While the front-row VIPs had mostly left the building, the after party MVPs turned out to be the show models themselves, who could be seen enthusiastically dancing with Champagne in hand. Outside Cipriani, a fleet of black SUVs stretched up Broadway, waiting for the crowd to call it a night. — KRISTEN TAUER

N.Y. CLOUDS: The Attico girls are making their retail debut in New York.

The creative duo behind the Milan-based label, Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio, traveled to New York Fashion Week to mark the opening of their first store in Manhattan.

The temporary pop-up located in SoHo’s Wooster Street was designed by Milan-based Studioboom, the duo’s go-to design firm. Taking center stage in the 1,614-square-foot space, a stainless-steel spiral staircases serves as a display for the brand’s feather-embellished sandals and square-toed mules. A powdery blue carpet and floor-to-ceiling curtains also decorate the location.

The pop-up carries The Attico’s accessories range, which since the introduction of a handbag collection last October has been a primary focus for the designers, flanking the party-ready attire and mix of ‘80s-inspired garb that have been a blueprint of the brand since its launch.

In tandem with New York Fashion Week, Tordini and Ambrosio threw a dinner reception at The Nines and an after party at popular nightclub Acme to celebrate the opening with a performance by Gloria Gaynor.

The Attico’s pop-up store on New York’s Wooster Street. Courtesy of The Attico

Although the duo has yet to embrace a full-fledged retail expansion plan, they have tested the waters with several activations in the past year with pop-ups at key retailers worldwide including Harrods, Selfridges, Rinascente and most recently at The Webster South Beach in Miami and at Dubai’s Level Shoes. In June they opened a temporary pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman.

The Attico — which in 2018 received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding Srl — has also been ramping up its offering. Last year it approached the world of streetwear with the “Life at Large” collection, launched beachwear and unveiled the “Superattico” capsule of 14 evening outfits during Milan Fashion Week. — MARTINO CARRERA

NEW YORK VISIT: Cos, the chic minimalist brand owned by H&M, followed Fendi, Marni and several other European brands in touching down during New York Fashion Week.

Against dramatic views of the New York skyline on a Chelsea rooftop, the London-based brand showed men’s and women’s wear to an audience that included Anderson Paak, Angus Cloud and Emily Ratajkowski.

Cos, spring 2023 George Chinsee/WWD

The ’90s trend sweeping the spring runways was here, too, with minimal, relaxed tailoring in neutral tones, grunge knits and acid-bright accessories taking center stage. Fuzzy mohair bucket hats and scarves, squishy clutches and popcorn knits were also highlights.

The brand introduced evening wear, including a black sequin T-shirt and skirt set, a black plissé slip dress, and a coin-shaped collage dress. Outerwear was also a strong focus, with sleek leather trench coats, and a purple zebra-patterned overcoat.

“Our collection is very influenced by New York, and the idea of being in the city where there are a lot of interesting, creative people,” said Cos creative director Karin Gustafsson. “It’s nice to be here.” — BOOTH MOORE

