CAA Fashion is continuing to expand in 2021.

The Hollywood agency’s burgeoning fashion division has signed Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall.

Known for her signature Jagger pout and gap teeth, she has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar, and appeared in campaigns for Chanel, Versace and Miu Miu. Jagger has been the face of the Just Cavalli and Angel by Thierry Mugler fragrances, and is the muse for the jewelry company Pandora. She’s managed by Tess Management in London.

CAA has also signed Marquita Pring, the Dominican-American model and activist who made waves in 2010 when she appeared in the “Curves Ahead” V Magazine spread, one of the first size-inclusive fashion editorials.

Later that year, Pring walked the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2011 runway in Paris, and in 2012, she covered Italian Vogue, a milestone for curvy women in the fashion industry.

Pring has appeared in ads for Levi Strauss & Co., Polo Ralph Lauren, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Lane Bryant, Marks & Spencer, Talbots, L’Oréal and Olay; in magazines including Vogue, Glamour and Cosmopolitan, and on the runways for Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger, Tadashi Shoji and Prabal Gurung.

A model in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, she is a champion for body positivity and racial diversity, focusing on issues affecting biracial people.

CAA Fashion was founded last year by Christian Carino with the goal of changing the industry by elevating models to the realm of Hollywood talent in pay and personal branding attention. The group’s roster includes Claudia Schiffer, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, Indya Moore, Kate Upton, Leomie Anderson, Dilone, Duckie Thot, Jillian Mercado, Lourdes Leon and more.