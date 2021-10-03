×
Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

‘The Simpsons’ Meet Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Georgia May Jagger, Paris Jackson Take in Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week Show

The two sat front row to see the latest show from the legendary London brand.

Georgia May Jagger, left, and Paris
Georgia May Jagger and Paris Jackson at the Vivienne Westwood show Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

WELL HEELED: Georgia May Jagger’s self-imposed shopping ban on Vivienne Westwood seemed to be faltering as she sat front row at Saturday’s show. “I really struggle, because every time I want absolutely everything,” she said.

But this time Jagger said she favored some of the male looks.

“I loved a lot of the things that the guys were wearing, obviously it’s so unisex,” she said. “I would totally wear it.”

It’s a daring statement, considering one cheeky outfit was a pair of printed shorts turned around, unzipped and leaving the wearer exposed. Other looks from the collection by Andreas Kronthaler included pleather capes, mesh dresses and jacquard coats. In one dramatic look, a model peeked out from a curtain he was carrying on his shoulders.

Jagger admitted to missing shows and said she was happy to be back in fashion action. The model has a long history with Westwood, and just fronted its latest campaign. “Vivienne and Andreas are like family to me, so it’s really amazing to be here and to see everything after so long of not seeing anything. There is such a great energy,” she said.

Jagger was perched next to Paris Jackson, and the two compared their towering shoes. Despite being in six-inch purple-platforms, Jackson swore her heels were comfortable.

The show was held in an abandoned industrial garage in Paris’ 11th arrondissement, where Miss Fame staged an impromptu runway show outside for street style photographers. Inside, guests posed in front of a digital billboard with photos of London, including one designed as an old fashioned record sleeve titled “Au Clapham” to highlight the brand’s British vibe.

