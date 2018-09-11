BRANDOLINI’S BLAZERS: Georgina Brandolini d’Adda is relying on her fashion experience to design a capsule collection with Blazé Milano, which will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21.

The Italian luxury brand Blazé is designed by former fashion editors Corrada Rodriguez D’Acri, Delfina Pinardi and Maria Sole Torlonia and hinges on their passion for blazers, but Brandolini d’Adda has added four pants to the capsule of 10 jackets she has conceived.

A longtime muse and collaborator of couturier Valentino Garavani and a former general manager and shareholder of Balmain, she is the niece of the late Fiat chief Gianni Agnelli, mother to Coco and Bianca Brandolini d’Adda and a fixture of the Paris social set.

“I really love Blazé Milano. I think that Corrada, Delfina and Maria Sole perfectly know how to combine a classic style with a modern twist in a very focused offering of jackets, which have an incredible fit,” said Brandolini d’Adda. She said she included pants “to offer women impeccable evening outfits to stay chic and comfortable at the same.”

Brandolini d’Adda designed for Blazé a capsule of unfussy silhouettes with sophisticated details such as a customized powder pink and sage green lining or polished cover buttons. Examples of the lineup are a blazer dress with a cascade of sequins or a silk smoking that combines delicate champagne and peach pink hues. Another double-breasted black smoking is trimmed with cotton chenille.

The ankle-length cigarette trousers come in pinstriped faille, silk, lamé and sequins and show a tailored waistband, while the brand’s signature “Smiley” pockets appear on the back.

This follows a collaboration unveiled in February, when the brand presented two jackets and two coatdresses designed by model Arizona Muse using sustainable materials. Starting Sept. 12, the eco-friendly capsule will be available exclusively on Matchesfashion.com.

“Finally, the fashion industry, which has such an dramatic impact on the environment, realized that it’s extremely urgent to start thinking in a sustainable way” said Muse. “What excites me most about the fashion industry is that there is so much potential for decreasing our negative environmental impact and increasing our sustainable practices. What I see is that this never needs to compromise the quality or luxury of our garments.”

The founders of Blazé emphasized that, “While we are still a niche brand, we really feel the responsibility to take action and show that high-end quality and sophisticated design can definitely coexist with a fully eco-friendly approach.”