Georgina Rodriguez Fronts Genny’s Fall Ad Campaign

POWER OF Gs: Genny’s creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini has tapped Georgina Rodriguez as the face of the brand’s fall 2022 ad campaign.

The Spanish model and social media personality, who counts 39 million followers on Instagram alone, was photographed by Vanina Sorrenti against a striking concrete-heavy villa in Madrid designed by Joaquin Torres.

Cavazza Facchini and Rodriguez, the fiancée of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and a mother of five children, share the same penchant for sensual femininity and confidence.

Cue the model being portrayed wearing creations from Genny’s fall collection that include a coral body-fitting knitwear frock covered in crystals, a fuchsia oversize belted coat, as well as a minidress bearing tiger motifs.

This marks the first time that the brand has tapped a celebrity for its campaign, having previously recruited international models.

Georgina Rodriguez fronting Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign. Vanina Sorrenti/Courtesy of Genny

The campaign is flanked by a video conversation between the two women based on the Proust questionnaire. A teaser unveiled Monday shows Cavazza Facchini and Rodriguez being asked: “What is Genny for you?” and “What’s fashion for you?”

Rodriguez is not new to the fashion scene. For instance, she met Ronaldo, who would soon become her partner, while working as a sales associate in Madrid and became a sought-after social media personality thereafter, gaining contracts with the likes of innerwear brand Yamamay and jeweler Chopard, among others.

Genny’s move is expected to spur buzz and visibility. Data firm Launchmetrics estimated that the Yamamay campaign debuted in 2019 and fronted by the Spanish model generated 5.4 million euros in MIV, or media impact value, over 12 months.

Last January, Netflix debuted a mini-series titled “Soy Georgina,” or “I Am Georgina” in English, comprising six episodes that spotlights her lifestyle, personal history and rise to fame.