Shoppers Back in Stores for Black Friday; Retailers on Track for Holiday

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Gucci Product Searches Spike After ‘House of Gucci’ Film Release

Get to Know This Year’s Fashion Awards Nominees

This year's nominees include Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Kim Jones, Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons, Bethany Williams, Nensi Dojaka; Priya Ahluwalia, Richard Quinn and Bianca Saunders.

Kim Jones, Alessandro Michele, Nensi Dojaka,
Kim Jones, Alessandro Michele, Nensi Dojaka and Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy/AP

The Fashion Awards, the U.K.’s answer to the Met Gala, is taking place on Monday evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate and recognize what the fashion industry has achieved this past year.

The big prizes of the night are the Designer of the Year Award and the BFC Foundation Award, which is dedicated to emerging talent.

Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Delfina Delettrez Fendi
Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Delfina Delettrez Fendi Masato Onoda/WWD

The nominees for the Designer of the Year Award include Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, Loewe creative director and JW Anderson founder Jonathan Anderson, Dior artistic director of men’s and Fendi’s artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women Kim Jones, Prada co-creative directors Miuccia Prada, and Raf Simons, as well as Daniel Lee, who parted ways with Bottega Veneta earlier this month.

For the BFC Foundation Award, Bethany Williams; LVMH Prize-winner Nensi DojakaPriya Ahluwalia; Richard Quinn, and ANDAM Award-winner Bianca Saunders are among the nominees.

Nensi Dojaka with a model wearing her design in the studio
Nensi Dojaka with a model wearing her design in the studio. Richard Young/Gomez de Villaboa/WWD

An Outstanding Achievement Award will also be handed out to Tommy Hilfiger, while the recipient for the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator will be given to Dazed editor in chief Ib Kamara.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele will receive the Trailblazer Award.

The British Fashion Council noted that, in the past year, Michele has presented Gucci’s Aria and Love Parade collections, launched Vault by Gucci, and opened the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibit and the Gucci Archive in Florence, “continuing to expand the scope of what a traditional luxury fashion brand should be.”

The Trailblazer Award was introduced at The Fashion Awards in 2018, and is one of the Special Recognition Awards, recognizing innovators and creatives in fashion “whose work in the past year has been a game-changer and has significantly shaped the industry.”

Alessandro Michele at the Gucci archive in Florence, Italy.
Alessandro Michele Valentina Sommariva/Courtesy of Gucci

The remainder of the ceremony will focus on a new format, highlighting 15 Leaders of Change across three sectors: environment, people and creativity.

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive Top Honor at Fashion Awards in London in November

Daniel Lee, Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka Among Fashion Award Nominees

Dazed Editor Ib Kamara on Receiving the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator

Alessandro Michele to Receive BFC Trailblazer Award at Fashion Awards

