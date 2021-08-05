Sheron Barber’s unique perspective on versatility and durability fueled a streetwear design practice that now has celebs like Usher hitting him up for custom pieces.

The American fashion designer, creative director and entrepreneur currently lives in Los Angeles and hails from Camden, N.J. Barber became known for designing custom leather goods using leather from luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Goyard, and for having designs under his belt for artists such as Drake, Post Malone and Billie Eilish.

His DR14 brand is a leather goods brand focuses on accessories like bags and chest rigs that successfully grabbed the attention of many musical artists — Barber’s DR14’s bags got their big break during the shoot for Migos’ “Stir Fry” video.

Barber has launched his own namesake label for the pre-fall 2021 season, a debut capsule called “39°55’33.2″N 75°05’59.1″W,” which signifies the geographical coordinates of Sheron Barber’s hometown — his neighborhood serves as the muse for this first release. The unisex capsule introduces Barber’s expertise with technical leather pieces and explores craftsmanship through upcycled and repurposed materials. The collection is mainly inspired by moto-sports and the heavy motor-cross subculture that exists in the region. The debut capsule reflects the evolution of this lifestyle, which explores both inclusivity and total functionality, with all of the pieces being genderless but with silhouettes that may seem more “masculine“ in nature.

“Function is extremely important to me, whether I want a piece to be more breathable or to have an element of stretch to help with motion. With the 39°55’33.2″N 75°05’59.1″W capsule, I wanted some of the pieces to be oversize to provide comfort while bike riding, the function of the leather is to act as an additional layer of skin to protect the rider from potential abrasions,” Barber said.

The lineup also offers raw indigo selvedge denim with leather finishes alongside premium Italian leather sport pants with adjustable waistbands and hidden air-vented pockets. For the more easy-to-wear pieces, he includes adaptive crewnecks in nylon and French terry hoodies and joggers embossed with functional QR codes, all which are available starting today on Sheronbarber.com.