G&G Garments and the Jack Martin Fund are teaming to donate 8,000 N95 respirator masks to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

The garment manufacturer, which produces private-label apparel found in retailers such as Macy’s, Dillard’s and Nordstrom, among others, is working with the Jack Martin Fund to obtain the respirator masks from its overseas suppliers and manufacturing partners.

The company is also developing 1,000 headbands — which make wearing masks more comfortable — for the hospital’s frontline workers.

G&G Garments president Glenn Reisender embarked on this initiative because he “felt it’s my civic duty and obligation to help out during the pandemic. With so many strong connections to suppliers and manufacturers overseas, I knew we could make a difference to those on the frontlines.”

The Jack Martin Fund also has a close connection with Mount Sinai, as its supported the hospital for 70 years.

G&G Garments is also importing and selling other essential supplies such as gloves, face shields, hospital gowns, shoe covers, hand sanitizer and infrared thermometers.

