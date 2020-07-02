Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.

Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein’s alleged “madame,” was arrested Thursday morning in New Hampshire on criminal charges linked to his sex-trafficking operation, according to The New York Times. She is expected to appear in federal court later today.

Her arrest comes nearly a year after Epstein was charged and arrested for one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors between 2002 and 2005. Epstein was facing a maximum of 45 years in prison if found guilty. One month after being charged, Epstein died in an apparent suicide while in prison at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan.

Maxwell was a longtime friend and associate of Epstein’s and has been involved in multiple civil lawsuits filed by Epstein’s victims that accuse her of recruiting them for the convicted sex offender’s trafficking operation.

Most notably, Maxwell was involved in a civil suit in 2015 filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims that Maxwell recruited her for Epstein at the age of 15 where she was forced into sexual activities with many of Epstein’s friends, including Britain’s Prince Andrew. The civil suit was settled in 2017.

Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex-trafficking case has had renewed interest over the last few months since Netflix released a docu-series titled “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” on May 27, which includes many interviews from his victims and provides insight into his relationships with prominent public figures.

