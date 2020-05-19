SHANGHAI — Italian minimalist luxury house Giada is opening a concept that steps outside the cookie-cutter retail format. This October, it plans to open a space encompassing a fine-dining restaurant, bar and boutique inside Beijing’s China World Hotel.

The venue will be located in the five-star hotel’s west wing, with a total area of nearly 1,000 square meters. The first floor will be a 353-square-meter Giada boutique, while the 645-square-meter second floor includes a dining room serving fine Italian cuisine and a bar area, along with a sky garden.

“The Giada Club will combine the elegance of Italian design with Beijing’s historical and modern charms,” the brand said. “The fusion of these two cultures is set to offer urban elites a unique social space, showcasing Giada brand ethos of luxury lifestyle.”

The club’s architecture will echo Giada brand’s core values of minimalism, modernity and elegance, and will be designed by Mr. Claudio Silvestrin, known as the master of minimalism architecture in Europe,” it continued.

Silvestrin previously designed Giada’s global flagship store on Via Montenapoleone in Milan.

Located in Guomao, the city’s CBD, China World Hotel is surrounded by Beijing’s most landmark buildings, and links directly to China World Mall just next door.

Women’s wear label Giada has 50 stores in China to date, with its Greater China flagship store located in the WF Central Mall in Beijing.