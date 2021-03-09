ITALIAN TASTE: Luxury fashion label Giada is bringing a high-end Italian culinary experience to Beijing.

Located on the second floor of China World Hotel, overlooking Beijing’s iconic East Chang’an Avenue, the Giada Garden restaurant, which was inaugurated last week, is connected through an elevator to the Giada boutique housed on the lobby floor. Spanning 6,943 square feet, the restaurant space, which includes a sky garden, features a minimal concept developed by architect Claudio Silvestrin.

“The dining segment is a new field for international luxury brands in the Chinese market. At Giada, we offer the best to our customers,” said Zhao Yizheng, general manager of Giada Greater China. “China World Hotel is located at the best location in Beijing’s central business district; together we will bring the ultimate Italian lifestyle experience.”

Giada Garden offers an Italian menu revisited with a contemporary twist by chef Marino D’Antonio who previously worked at several Michelin-starred restaurants, including Da Vittorio in Bergamo, Italy, and 81/2 Bombana in Hong Kong.

“Giada Garden is created by Giada to welcome guests to enjoy time surrounded by modern art, music and architecture,” the chef said. “Our menu adapts to the rhythm of the seasons and selects premium quality ingredients. Giada Garden transports our guests to Italy with its unique fine dining experience.”

Founded in 2001 by Italian designer Rosanna Daolio, Giada was acquired in 2006 by Chinese fashion distributor RedStone Haute Couture, which boosted the expansion of Giada in China. Designed by creative director Gabriele Colangelo, who joined the brand in 2015, Giada operates a flagship on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone, as well as 50 shops in China.

See also:

Kering Americas Supports James Beard Foundation’s Campaign to Help Women-owned Restaurants

Amex Announces $1M in Grants to Support Historic Small Restaurants

Gramercy Tavern Alums Open Rolo’s, a Restaurant and Grocery