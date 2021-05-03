VALLI HITS THE BEACH: Giambattista Valli hopes to make a splash this summer with his fashion label’s first beach and swimwear capsule, which has just dropped.

Called Valli Beach Club, the collection includes 60 pieces, comprising bathing suits, dresses, bags and shoes — many of which feature Giambattista Valli’s new monogram: a “V” with cursive, interlocking “Gs.”

Numerous looks have a blue-and-white floral print, including a one-piece swimsuit, hat, kaftan and lace-up, heeled sandals. A black-and-white pareo comes with the monogram in repeat, while black slides are embellished with crystal-encrusted bows. T-shirts, in white, pink or black, feature a three-strand necklace and the brand’s logo printed on.

The capsule is available on Giambattista Valli’s e-shop and at select retailers, such as Farfetch, Harvey Nichols, Luisa Via Roma, Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills and the Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship.

The brand’s first online campaign features Valli’s pal Bianca Brandolini frolicking in azure water, under a cloudless sky.

Valli is no stranger to capsules. He has already launched one for his activewear, and worked with the likes of Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M and premium denim brand Seven For All Mankind on collaborative capsules.

Maison Valli was founded in 2004 and produces haute couture, the Giambattista Valli and Giamba ready-to-wear lines.

