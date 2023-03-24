×
Giambattista Valli Takes Harrods, With a New Pop-up and Dinner on the Terrace

"It's been a real thrill," said the designer, who hosted guests including cousins Ivy and Isabel Getty and "Bridgerton" actress Charithra Chandran.

Giambattista Valli's new pop-up at Harrods.
Giambattista Valli's new pop-up at Harrods. Courtesy

VIVA VALLI: Giambattista Valli is the latest luxury name to land at Harrods, with a pop-up shop on the first floor that’s set to run until May 28. It offers a selection of the designer’s resort 2023 collection, along with Valli’s pink Paglia di Vienna capsule, which is exclusive to the store.

The designer celebrated the opening with a dinner on Harrods’ balcony — which was covered due to the rainstorms plaguing London. Guests including Isabel and Ivy Getty; “Bridgerton” actress Charithra Chandran; Emma Weymouth, and Ikram Abdi sat at a mile-long table dotted with pomegranates and small lamps with matching red shades.

It was a homecoming for Valli, whose label sold at Harrods earlier in his career, and his pop-up shares a floor with other international designer brands including Prada, Celine and Saint Laurent.

“It’s back to Harrods, celebrating on the historic balcony with part of my U.K. Valli family. It’s been a real thrill,” said the designer, who was dressed in black — and his signature pearls — for the evening.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, and Giambattista Valli attend an intimate dinner celebrating the Giambattista Valli pop-up at Harrods on March 23, 2023 in London, England.. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli)
Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, and Giambattista Valli at Harrods. Dave Benett

Those pearls adorned the table, too, with guests sipping Giambattista Valli vino from Feudi del Pisciotto. The Cerasuolo di Vittoria red is part of a collection made for top fashion labels, and Valli designed the bottle’s black label with a single string of graduated white pearls.

Dinner included burrata, sea bass and mushroom risotto followed by crème brulée, crumble and sorbet. The dinner was the latest in a string of Valli events in the U.S. and Europe, which kicked off with a dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in Los Angeles last October, before the restaurant officially opened.

Harrods is one of Valli’s many projects and he has a busy few months ahead. He’s opening a new showroom near Place de l’Opéra in Paris, and will stage his summer 2024 couture show in early July.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Isabel Getty and Ivy Getty attend an intimate dinner celebrating the Giambattista Valli pop-up at Harrods on March 23, 2023 in London, England.. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli)
Isabel Getty and Ivy Getty at the Giambattista Valli dinner at Harrods. Dave Benett
