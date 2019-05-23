Giambattista Valli and H&M have revealed their upcoming collaboration using a few famous faces.
Project Love — the first collaboration between the Italian designer and fast-fashion brand — was revealed tonight at the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala during the Cannes Film Festival with looks from the collection worn on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, H.E.R., Bianca Brandolini, Chris Lee and Ross Lynch. Valli and Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser at H&M, were also seen posing with the celebrities.
CREATORS & MUSES- @giambattistavalli and @hm 's Ann-Sofie Johansson are unveiling our #project🖤 collaboration alongside our muses at @amfar in Cannes. @kendalljenner @chiaraferragni @urnotchrislee @biancabrandolini @hermusicofficial @ross_lynch Shop the exclusive pre-collection on the 25th of May on hm.com and in selected stores.
The collection’s pieces consist of the ballgowns and feminine dresses that Valli has become known for. The pieces include both women and men’s wear and are meant to evoke the elegance and luxurious feel of Valli’s couture collection. Kendall Jenner, for one, was seen sporting a hot pink tulle ballgown with a detachable train, and H.E.R., was seen in a white tulle dress with floral embroidery.
The Project Love collection will hit select H&M stores with a limited assortment on May 25. The full collection will be available on Nov. 7.
While this is the first collaboration with a fast-fashion retailer for Giambattista Valli, H&M has a history of teaming with high fashion brands. In the past, H&M has collaborated with the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Comme des Garçons, Kenzo and Alexander Wang, among others.
WATCH: Tilda Swinton at the Cannes Film Festival 2019