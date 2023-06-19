Giampaolo Sgura Among Founders of Newly Launched Brand Cultura

SKATE BOY: Photographer Giampaolo Sgura can add fashion creative director to his resume, having launched a youth-centric fashion brand during Milan Fashion Week.

Named Cultura, it’s the brainchild of Sgura together with friends Mauro Porzia and Edoardo Lo Izzo and is inspired by skater culture, with basics including oversized cargo pants, elongated graphics-bearing T-shirts, hoodies and tank tops.

The Cultura spring 2024 campaign. Courtesy of Cultura

The three founders know how skaters consider their garments as Linus blankets that they wear over and over until they’re beaten up. Each of the 30 garments in the collection comes in two iterations — pristine and distressed, to mimic a worn-in effect.

Vintage prints decking orange T-shirts and gray hoodies were AI-generated by inputting the phrase “1970s skateboarders in California.” The result includes credible vintage pictures of boys in, say, Venice Beach’s skate parks, their face and body parts often distorted.

Cultura has dropped a see-now-buy-now capsule collection for Antonia but it is officially hitting retail for spring 2024. Entirely made in Italy, the brand is distributed through the Milan-based Falconieri showroom.