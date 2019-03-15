BAD MOVE: Child abuse allegations against the late pop star Michael Jackson have been hitting fashion hard, with Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes among the brands to get caught up in the controversy.

The British tailor has removed from its display a replica of the military jacket that Michael Jackson wore on the “Bad” tour in 1988. Bad was the first solo concert tour by Jackson, spanning 16 months from 1987.

Gieves, which famously sits at No. 1 Savile Row and is one of the oldest tailoring companies in the world, said: “In light of the disturbing allegations made in the documentary, the replica garment was removed from the premises several weeks ago.” Child sex abuse allegations against the late pop star resurfaced in the HBO “Leaving Neverland” documentary.

Earlier this week, Louis Vuitton announced it would not produce any item “that directly features Michael Jackson elements.” The brand’s fall 2019 men’s wear collection drew inspiration from the “Thriller” singer’s pop-culture legacy.

Gieves & Hawkes, one of the Fung family’s brands owned through Trinity group, made the original jacket, with its intricate golden military frogging and embroidery, for the tour that included 123 concerts across 15 countries.

There were dazzling fashion moments with costumes designed by Gianni Versace, Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush. The tour grossed $125 million, making it the second-highest-grossing tour of the Eighties.