A Look at Gigi Hadid’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gigi Hadid, one of the biggest names not just in fashion but also throughout the world, turns 27 today.

Throughout her nearly decadelong career, Hadid has modeled campaigns and walked the runways for the likes of Chanel, Versace, Moschino, Balmain, Jacquemus, Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Max Mara and Marc Jacobs, among many others.

Some of her more memorable red carpet looks include a matching moment with her younger sister Bella Hadid at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019, where they wore skin-tight neutral looks. Gigi Hadid wore an outfit by Tom Ford while Bella Hadid opted for one by Charlotte Knowles.

Some of Hadid’s other notable ensembles over the years include her outfits at the Met Gala, wearing the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, Michael Kors, Prada and Diane von Furstenberg.

Earlier in her career, Hadid gained more prominence from her appearances in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as the eldest of Yolanda Hadid’s three children.

However, Hadid initially started her modeling career as a toddler, posing for Baby Guess when she was two years old after being discovered by Paul Marciano of Guess. She stopped shortly after that to concentrate on school before resuming her modeling career in 2011.

During her cameos on the Bravo reality series with her mother, alongside her siblings Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, with occasional appearances from her then-stepfather David Foster and biological father Mohamed Hadid, viewers caught glimpses of her return to modeling.

In 2013, Gigi Hadid signed with IMG Models and made her New York Fashion Week debut with Desigual in February 2014. That same month, she made her big break in high fashion when she was on the cover of Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book.

From there, she was named Daily Front Row’s Model of the Year and scored an ambassadorship with Maybelline in 2015. That year, she also appeared in multiple music videos, including Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” and Calvin Harris’ song with the Disciples “How Deep Is Your Love.”

The years 2015 to 2016 marked major milestones for Hadid, as she also walked the then-coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show along with her sister Bella. Both continued to walk for the show until it was canceled in 2019.

In 2016, Hadid went on to host the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards and the American Music Awards. That year, she walked for Anna Sui, Miu Miu, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Elie Saab, Giambattista Valli, Chanel and Versace, among others. She also appeared on the magazine covers for 11 different Vogue issues, including U.S., Paris and Italy, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Allure and The Wall Street Journal.

That fall, Hadid also codesigned a successful capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger, called Tommy x Gigi.

From then until the present day, Hadid has continued to score some of the biggest high fashion campaigns and walk the runways for leading designer brands such as Versace, Max Mara, Valentino and Fendi.

The model is considered one of the highest paid models in the world, with Forbes ranking her in the top 10 list for 2018, earning an estimated $9.5 million that year. Hadid also has a large social media following, with more than 73 million followers on Instagram and counting.

Hadid has one daughter named Khai whom she shares with her now ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015 before splitting again last fall.

