Monday's Digital Daily: November 7, 2022

Khaite's Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Gigi Hadid Makes Edgy Style Statement in Viral Thom Browne Jockstrap at CFDA Awards

The look went viral during the designer’s men’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Zoe Deutch and Stuart Vevers
Paloma Elsesser
Gigi Hadid arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing an ensemble by Thom Browne, who was nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year. The award was won by Emily Adam’s Bode Aujla of Bode.

The model had on a white cropped button-down shirt, a tweed jacket, a plaid check vest, pinstripe pants and, notably, a jockstrap with a red, white and blue waistband.

The Thom Browne jockstrap Hadid wore went viral during the designer’s men’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week last June.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

She accessorized the outfit with a pair of gemstone stud earrings and a nose ring.

Hadid worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell to create her look. Cuttrell also counts Lili Reinhart, Madelyn Cline and Maude Apatow among her clients.

For makeup, Hadid went for an editorial look, featuring a charcoal blue lip, highlighter on her cheeks, mascara and a light smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she had it pulled back into a tight bun.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

While she’s best known as a model, Hadid is known to have dipped her toe into the design world as well. She designed four collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger for their Tommy x Gigi collection, and she also has her own line, Guest in Residence, which launched this year.

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards honor American fashion talent across categories including menswear, womenswear and accessories. Amazon Fashion partnered with the CFDA for the event. This year’s co-hosts included Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. Honorees at the ceremony included Virgil Abloh, Andrew Bolton, Patti Wilson, Chrome Hearts’ Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark, The Slaysians, Law Roach and Jeffrey Banks, among others.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

