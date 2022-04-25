Gigi Hadid Slips Into Frankies Bikinis for Design Collaboration

Gigi Hadid is now wearing Frankies Bikinis.

Gigi Hadid in the limited-edition Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection. Courtesy Photo Alana O'Herlihy

The model is the latest celebrity to be spotted in the Los Angeles-based swimwear brand. (Others include Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Emma Roberts.) But as it turns out, Hadid is actually a childhood friend of Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello. The duo decided to reunite, just in time for the arrival of warm weather, for the Gigi x Frankies Bikini collection, a limited-edition swimwear and loungewear design collaboration.

Pieces from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection. Courtesy Photo Alana O'Herlihy

“The collection was created with friends and heart and is a special full circle moment for me and Frank,” Hadid said. “We’ve known each other since before we ever thought dreams like this could come true.

“We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details within the fabrics, prints and styles we chose to use,” the model continued. “Both Frank and I have very social lives, but also are big homebodies and the collection really embodies that side of us. We hope you love it.”

Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello (right) with model Gigi Hadid in pieces from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection. Courtesy Photo Alana O'Herlihy

Aiello said: “Gigi is someone that is so special and so inspiring to me. She is creative, hard working, kind and loving, and combining those incredible personality traits with our deep-rooted friendship is what really made this collection not only fun to create together but also to shoot together.”

Alana O’Herlihy, another childhood friend, shot the campaign for the 98-piece collection, which will land online at Frankiesbikinis.com on May 11, followed by a second drop on June 2.

Gigi Hadid in pieces from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection. Courtesy Photo Alana O'Herlihy

Accents such as bows and ruffles can be found on toile, pointelle, eyelet and terry cloth fabrics throughout the collection. There are also pastels, florals and plaid prints. Sizes range from XS to XXL in select styles and are priced between $45 and $185.

Gigi Hadid in the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection. Courtesy Photo Alana O'Herlihy

Hadid has previously partnered with the likes of Reebok and Tommy Hilfiger for collaborations. The model is also a former Victoria’s Secret Angel who walked in the brand’s once-legendary fashion shows. (Sister Bella Hadid still works with the lingerie retailer.)

Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello in the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection. Courtesy Photo Alana O'Herlihy

Aiello has had her own experiences with Victoria’s Secret. She recently sold a minority stake of Frankies Bikinis — which she founded as a swimwear brand in 2012 while still in high school — to Victoria’s Secret & Co. for $18 million. Under the terms of the deal, Aiello will continue to lead Frankies Bikinis.

Gigi Hadid in the limited-edition Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection. Courtesy Photo Alana O'Herlihy

Meanwhile, Frankies Bikinis continues to expand, with new additions in footwear, men’s swim separates, beauty, activewear, cell phone cases and ready-to-wear, in addition to collaborations with names like Alo Yoga, streetwear brand Kith, model Sofia Richie, actress Hailee Steinfeld and tennis star Naomi Osaka. The brand will also open its first physical retail space in New York City, a pop-up shop in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, later this month.