Everything to Know About Gigi Hadid’s New Clothing Line Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid is adding fashion designer to her résumé.

The model announced on her Instagram on Thursday that she is working on a clothing line, called Guest in Residence. Hadid posted several photos on her account showing a behind-the-scenes look at the design process.

“Been working on something…with love, @guestinresidence,” she wrote in the caption. The photos show her and her team looking over color palettes and fabric swatches, photos of the line sheet and photos of clothing samples.

The photos show the brand is focusing on knitwear and cashmere, with the Guest in Residence logo touting its offerings are 100 percent cashmere.

The photos show the brand is creating an array of colorful sweaters and other knitwear. One photo shows a close-up of a lilac cashmere hoodie on a mannequin. Another is a blurry shot of Hadid wearing a scoopneck, light orange sweatshirt.

While this is Hadid’s first clothing brand, she has been in the fashion world virtually her whole life, starting her modeling career at the age of two. She ultimately signed with IMG in 2011 and has become one of today’s biggest models, working with all the major design houses and serving as the face of brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Messika, Self-Portrait and others.

She made a foray into design earlier this year when she teamed with Frankies Bikinis to design a swimwear and loungewear collection.

A release date and other information for Hadid’s Guest in Residence brand has not yet been revealed.