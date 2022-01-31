Gigi Hadid Joins ‘Next in Fashion’ Season Two as Cohost

Gigi Hadid is adding hosting duties to her lengthy resume.

The model has signed on to cohost the second season of Netflix’s fashion competition show “Next in Fashion” alongside “Queer Eye” star Tan France.

The second season does not have a release date yet, but casting is now open for designers to apply for a chance to participate in the competition.

“Next in Fashion” first premiered in January 2020 with designer Alexa Chung cohosting alongside France. The show featured 18 designers who faced weekly design challenges to win a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-porter.

The first season included guest judges from the fashion industry, such as Instagram’s Eva Chen and designers Prabal Gurung, Tommy Hilfiger, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Christopher Kane, Phillip Lim and Monique Lhuillier.

The show has not revealed what the prize will be or who the guest judges will be for the second season.

Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” was announced around the same time that Amazon Prime Video revealed its own fashion competition show: “Making the Cut,” created by former “Project Runway” stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. “Making the Cut” released its second season over the summer, with designer Andrea Pitter winning the competition.

READ MORE HERE:

How ‘The Gilded Age’ Addresses ‘Old Money’ Versus ‘New Money’ Through Costumes

Asher Levine Talks Creating 3D-Printed Costumes for Grimes, Jennie Kim for ‘Shinigami Eyes’ Music Video

Boys Lie Teams With Ariel Tejada for Second Fashion Collaboration

Courteney Cox Aims to Beautify the Home Category With Homecourt