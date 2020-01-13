The jury selection process for Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial has found its first famous face: Gigi Hadid.

The 24-year-old model was reportedly among more than 100 other New Yorkers that were called to jury duty on Monday as the juror selection process for the disgraced film producer entered its fifth day.

Hadid was seen entering the Justice James Burke courtroom today in Manhattan, where she claimed to know a member of the defense or prosecution when asked, according to the NY Daily News.

The model was then seen leaving the courthouse around noon, but it was not revealed if she is still a possible candidate for the trial’s jury.

Weinstein is on trial for five charges of sexual assault in New York. As the criminal trial began last week, he was also faced with four additional charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Last month, the former producer agreed to a $25 million settlement with over 30 of his accusers. News of the settlement did not sit well with the public with many high-profile celebrities responding publicly to the news, including model Emily Ratajkowski and her statement at the premiere of the film “Uncut Gems.”

