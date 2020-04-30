The Internet went been ablaze this week when reports circulated that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. Now, she’s making it official.
Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is pregnant in an interview with talk show host Jimmy Fallon.
“We wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support, so thank you,” Hadid told Fallon in an at-home, quarantine edition of “The Tonight Show.” Hadid is in quarantine along with sister Bella Hadid at their mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania. Hadid, who turned 25 on April 23, continued, “In this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home together and really experience it day by day.”
Hadid was especially excited when the topic of her Cake Boss-created birthday cake came up. “I don’t know if it was, like, my hormones right now or just quarantine emotional-ness [sic], I cried every five minutes for an hour. Every time I thought that Buddy [Valastro] made my cake, I cried of happiness.” Hadid said about her everything bagel birthday cake, which she posted on her Instagram account.
Watch Hadid’s interview with Fallon below.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰
