The Internet went been ablaze this week when reports circulated that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. Now, she’s making it official.

Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is pregnant in an interview with talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“We wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support, so thank you,” Hadid told Fallon in an at-home, quarantine edition of “The Tonight Show.” Hadid is in quarantine along with sister Bella Hadid at their mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania. Hadid, who turned 25 on April 23, continued, “In this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home together and really experience it day by day.”

Hadid was especially excited when the topic of her Cake Boss-created birthday cake came up. “I don’t know if it was, like, my hormones right now or just quarantine emotional-ness [sic], I cried every five minutes for an hour. Every time I thought that Buddy [Valastro] made my cake, I cried of happiness.” Hadid said about her everything bagel birthday cake, which she posted on her Instagram account.

Watch Hadid’s interview with Fallon below.

