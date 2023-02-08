Gigi Poses for Self-Portrait, Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Its Hometown

ALL ABOUT GIGI: Self-Portrait, the contemporary fashion label behind some of Kate Middleton’s most memorable looks, teams up with model and entrepreneur Gigi Hadid for the second time for the brand’s spring 2023 campaign.

Shot by Tyrone Lebon in New York, Hadid models a series of sensual rhinestone-embellished pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said Hadid perfectly embodies the spirit of a Self-Portrait woman, who is “independent, confident, sensitive and always a lot of fun.”

Gigi Hadid in Self-Portrait’s spring 2023 campaign. Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy

“For this new season’s campaign, we wanted to give the collection a rawness and sensuality. Together,

Tyrone and Gigi brought this attitude to life through a series of videos and images shot in a parking lot in New York — the result is honest, natural, feminine and magical,” Chong added.

Hadid said she enjoys building creative relationships with the team at Self-Portrait. “It was so much fun and felt familiar in all the right ways,” she added.

The use of rhinestones is quickly becoming a new identity for a brand that’s previously known for affordable lace dresses, and stylish cardigans made viral by members of Blackpink.

Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy

Most recently, Rachel Brosnahan wore a matching lilac rhinestone top and skirt by Self-Portrait to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote her upcoming play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” on Broadway.

Lace and tweed pieces also remain popular choices for Chong’s Hollywood fans. Last month, Jennifer Coolidge arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “Shotgun Wedding” in a black minidress with details including sheer sleeves and sheer ruched panel detailing on the bodice and skirt by Self-Portrait.

The designer has also released a Lunar New Year capsule, paying tribute to his Chinese heritage. He enlisted British Chinese photographer Alexandra Leese and Chinese stylist Audrey Hu to recreate a scene from a family banquet in rich colors and textures. — TIANWEI ZHANG

NEW YORK FOCUS: Bergdorf Goodman is digging into its hometown legacy with help from a celebrated illustrator.

On Wednesday, the luxury department store unveils “Only in New York,” a 360-degree campaign featuring drawings by New York born-and-bred artist, Joana Avillez.

The immersive project leverages Bergdorf’s investment in independent, New York-based fashion labels. The retailer enlisted Avillez to draw a fantasy dinner party of current New Yorkers, dressed in locally-designed brands.

They include Bergdorf’s fashion director Linda Fargo, alongside stylist Dara Allen, actress Hailey Benton-Gates, socialite Deeda Blair, food stylist Laila Gohar, fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, artist and furniture designer Gaetano Pesce, producer Mark Ronson, curator Antwaun Sargent, and actress Chloë Sevigny.

Each dinner party attendee is shown in looks by brands including The Row, Proenza Schouler, Khaite, Zankov and Luar.

The imaginary dinner party will be assembled in Bergdorf’s 58th Street windows, and Avillez’s illustrations will be pushed wide on social media.

A Joana Avillez drawing for Bergdorf Goodman Courtesy Photo

Bergdorf’s has also built out a micro e-commerce website to promote the initiative and educate shoppers about the breadth of new talent in New York fashion.

Lastly, the store’s BG Restaurant had four participating designers build a specials menu of quintessential New York dishes that will be available through the end of this week.

“For the past few seasons in New York, we have seen a new generation of designers stand up and articulate completely unique perspectives on what fashion can and should be. The energy during New York Fashion Week has recently been driven by ingenuity in design, inclusivity and a commitment to sustainability. Myself, and the team Bergdorf Goodman, are determined to stand alongside them in support and bring their visions to our customers,” said Yumi Shin, Bergdorf’s chief merchant.

On Saturday, Avillez will stake out Bergdorf’s first floor for a two-hour live illustration session that is open to the public. — MISTY WHITE SIDELL

HIGHLIGHTING CHINESE DESIGNERS: Industry trade show Tranoï and the China Fashion Association have signed a three-year partnership to showcase Chinese designers during the upcoming fashion weeks.

The new “China Select” program will be the cornerstone of a showcase for Chinese designers, as the organizations will give them center stage to present their creations. The first edition will be held this summer during Men’s Fashion Week that takes place in June, followed by women’s ready-to-wear that runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

Outside Tranoï. ALEXANDRE GALLOSi

“We are thrilled to partner with China Fashion Association. CFA is a pivotal part in enhancing the expansion of Chinese designers and we are delighted to support the development and the visibility of these designers with a strong and innovative vision of fashion. This reinforces the already strong ties between Tranoï and China,” said Tranoï chief executive officer Boris Provost.

It’s a milestone year for the CFA, marking the organization’s 30th anniversary. “On this special occasion, it’s quite meaningful that we have reached an official exclusive cooperation with Tranoï to jointly promote more representative Chinese designers to the international stage and show the development level of Chinese fashion industry. We sincerely look forward to more cooperation with Tranoï in the future to promote more exchanges and integration of fashion between China and France,” said CFA executive chairman Yang Jian.

The CFA brings together high-end designers and brands, as well as being the organizer behind Beijing’s China Fashion Week. The spring 2023 collections held last September featured designers including Xiong Ying, Chow Tai Fook, Guo Ruiping and Anta Collection.

Tranoï signed a similar cooperation agreement with the Seoul last year, which saw that city’s fashion week showcase young designers during the Paris ready-to-wear collections in October 2022. That partnership will continue, as well as an agreement with Creative African Nexus to spotlight new faces of African fashion.

The trade show has put Asia in its sights as part of a global expansion plan, following a Shanghai edition that was launched in 2019 but was halted hold following COVID-19. Provost has said the trade show plans to relaunch editions abroad in 2024. — RHONDA RICHFORD