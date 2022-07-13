Natural-looking Gigi Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Fall Campaign

Gigi Hadid is the latest supermodel following Kate Moss, Naomi Campell, Irina Shayk, and her sister Bella, to star in Self-Portrait’s fashion campaigns.

The glowy American Palestinian model appears in a series of images shot by Zoë Ghertner, documenting a usual day for Hadid in New York City, crossing Fifth Avenue at 49th Street in a beige tailoring ensemble, picking up dry cleaning in a classy lace dress, and waiting for a taxi while carrying the brand’s debut handbag.

“I’ve always wanted to capture a day in the life of the Self-Portrait woman so when exploring how best to present our fall 2022 collection, doing just that seemed like the perfect opportunity,” said Han Chong, founder of Self-Portrait, Kate Middleton’s go-to brand.

“Gigi was the perfect woman to bring this idea to life — free-spirited, hard-working and a true ray of sunshine — she brought effortless energy to this campaign. It’s a very special collection for me, one deeply grounded in the core values of the house, so being able to share this story with Gigi is a true dream,” he added.

Gigi Hadid stars in Self-Portrait fall 2022 campaign Courtesy

In the campaign, Hadid sports key looks from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, which includes sexy separates, tailored dresses and chic eveningwear numbers with diamanté details on shoulder straps and around the bra line.

Chong believes that his customer is ready to get dressed up again this fall.

“I’m hoping to be able to help inspire them to do that with this collection. I’ve been wanting to design a collection that felt more elevated, and which truly celebrates eveningwear — a category that’s always been close to my heart,” he added.

