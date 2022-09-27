×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Dazzles in Self-Portrait Campaign Shot by Tyrone Lebon

The supermodel posed in sparkly crystal-embellished dresses from the brand's spring 2023 collection with New York's iconic skyline as the backdrop.

Gigi Hadid stars in Self-Portrait spring
Gigi Hadid stars in Self-Portrait spring 2023 preview campaign. Courtesy/ Tyrone Lebon

Gigi Hadid stars in the latest Self-Portrait campaign shot by the Vogue-approved photographer Tyrone Lebon.

In a series of images shared exclusively with WWD, Hadid wears sparkly crystal-embellished dresses in gold, green and a gradient hue from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, while posing for Lebon with the New York iconic skyline as the backdrop.

Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said he wanted to reveal the new collection in “an interesting way.”

Instead of doing a fashion show on the runway, he took the collection to the street.

Gigi Hadid stars in Self-Portrait spring 2023 preview campaign.

“Seeing them in a natural and urban setting feels more connected to us as a house and to our customers,” Chong said.

This marks the second time that Self-Portrait is working with Hadid. The American Palestinian model first appeared in the brand’s fall 2022 campaign shot by Zoë Ghertner. The campaign documented a usual day for Hadid in New York City, crossing Fifth Avenue at 49th Street in a beige tailoring ensemble, picking up dry cleaning in a classy lace dress, and waiting for a taxi while carrying the brand’s debut handbag.

“Hadid really captures the electricity of these new designs against New York City’s vibrant backdrop. She and Tyrone Lebon formed a magical partnership in bringing the spirit and sensibility of our brand to life for this preview,” Chong added.

“One of the things I love most about my job is the opportunity to build creative relationships. Collaborating with Chong and the Self-Portrait team was so much fun and felt familiar in all the right ways,” Hadid commented on the collaboration.

More looks starring Hadid and shot by Lebon will appear episodically throughout the season.

Gigi Hadid stars in Self-Portrait spring 2023 preview campaign.

The spring 2023 collection, which aims to “celebrate the evenings both in and out,” will hit stores in February.

“I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy.…We’ve introduced new styles and colorways — brights, neons, dégradé hues — and have fallen in love with rhinestone detailing for this joyful collection,” the Chinese Malaysian designer said.

