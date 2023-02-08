×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

A Closer Look at the Streetwear in Netflix’s ‘You People’ 

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Fashion

Stella McCartney Receives Honor From King Charles

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

The model wore a series of skintight rhinestone-embellished pieces against New York's urban backdrop.

Gigi Hadid in Self-Portrait's spring 2023 campaign.
Gigi Hadid in Self-Portrait's spring 2023 campaign. Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy

Self-Portrait, the contemporary fashion label behind some of Kate Middleton’s most memorable looks, teams up with model and entrepreneur Gigi Hadid for the second time for the brand’s spring 2023 campaign.

Shot by Tyrone Lebon in New York, Hadid models a series of sensual rhinestone-embellished pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said Hadid perfectly embodies the spirit of a Self-Portrait woman, who is “independent, confident, sensitive and always a lot of fun.”

Gigi Hadid in Self-Portrait spring 2023 campaign
Gigi Hadid in Self-Portrait spring 2023 campaign Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy

“For this new season’s campaign, we wanted to give the collection a rawness and sensuality. Together,
Tyrone and Gigi brought this attitude to life through a series of videos and images shot on a parking lot in New York — the result is honest, natural, feminine and magical,” Chong added.

Related Galleries

Hadid said she enjoys building creative relationships with the team at Self-Portrait. “It was so much fun and felt familiar in all the right ways,” she added.

The use of rhinestones is quickly becoming a new identity for a brand that’s previously known for affordable lace dresses, and stylish cardigans made viral by members of Blackpink.

Gigi Hadid in Self-Portrait spring 2023 campaign
Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy

Most recently, Rachel Brosnahan wore a matching lilac rhinestone top and skirt by Self-Portrait to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote her upcoming play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” on Broadway.

Lace and tweed pieces also remain popular choices for Chong’s Hollywood fans. Last month, Jennifer Coolidge arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “Shotgun Wedding” in a black minidress with details including sheer sleeves and sheer ruched panel detailing on the bodice and skirt by Self-Portrait.

The designer has also released a Lunar New Year capsule, paying tribute to his Chinese heritage. He enlisted British Chinese photographer Alexandra Leese and Chinese stylist Audrey Hu to recreate a scene from a family banquet in rich colors and textures.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad