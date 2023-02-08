Gigi Hadid Poses for Sensual Self-Portrait Campaign

Self-Portrait, the contemporary fashion label behind some of Kate Middleton’s most memorable looks, teams up with model and entrepreneur Gigi Hadid for the second time for the brand’s spring 2023 campaign.

Shot by Tyrone Lebon in New York, Hadid models a series of sensual rhinestone-embellished pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said Hadid perfectly embodies the spirit of a Self-Portrait woman, who is “independent, confident, sensitive and always a lot of fun.”

Gigi Hadid in Self-Portrait spring 2023 campaign Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy

“For this new season’s campaign, we wanted to give the collection a rawness and sensuality. Together,

Tyrone and Gigi brought this attitude to life through a series of videos and images shot on a parking lot in New York — the result is honest, natural, feminine and magical,” Chong added.

Hadid said she enjoys building creative relationships with the team at Self-Portrait. “It was so much fun and felt familiar in all the right ways,” she added.

The use of rhinestones is quickly becoming a new identity for a brand that’s previously known for affordable lace dresses, and stylish cardigans made viral by members of Blackpink.

Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy

Most recently, Rachel Brosnahan wore a matching lilac rhinestone top and skirt by Self-Portrait to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote her upcoming play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” on Broadway.

Lace and tweed pieces also remain popular choices for Chong’s Hollywood fans. Last month, Jennifer Coolidge arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “Shotgun Wedding” in a black minidress with details including sheer sleeves and sheer ruched panel detailing on the bodice and skirt by Self-Portrait.

The designer has also released a Lunar New Year capsule, paying tribute to his Chinese heritage. He enlisted British Chinese photographer Alexandra Leese and Chinese stylist Audrey Hu to recreate a scene from a family banquet in rich colors and textures.