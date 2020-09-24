Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child, a daughter.

The model shared the news on her Instagram Wednesday night that she gave birth to the couple’s daughter this past weekend. Hadid posted a black-and-white photo of Malik holding the baby’s hand with the caption: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Malik also shared a black-and-white photo of himself holding his daughter’s hand on his Instagram.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” he wrote. “To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

After reports circulated in April that Hadid was pregnant, the model confirmed the news to Jimmy Fallon in a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show” on April 30.

“We wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support, so thank you,” she said during the interview. “In this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home together and really experience it day by day.

Hadid and Malik have been dating on-and-off since late 2015.

