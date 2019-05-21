MILAN — Gilberto Calzolari received the best emerging designer award during the seventh edition of Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, which closed Sunday.
The designer is known for developing sustainable collections using certified organic silk, nylon made of castor-beans, polyester derived from recycled plastics and fishnet, as seen in his fall 2019 lineup first shown in Milan and presented again on the catwalk during the Monegasque event. The collection referenced Japanese nature and the work of artists Piet Mondrian and Damien Hirst in a colorful, eccentric range featuring recycled fabrics and floral embellishment crafted from plastic bottles and fishnets.
Calzolari’s previous recognitions include the “Franca Sozzani GCC Award for Best Emerging Designer 2018” he received at the latest edition of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards hosted in Milan in September.