Gillian Anderson of “The Crown” Wins Emmy in Custom Chloé Gown

Gillian Anderson wore a custom look by Chloé at the 2021 Emmy Awards, where she won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown.”

The actress wore a made-to-measure gown featuring a cropped top with an A-line, floor-length skirt, hemmed with raw silk fringing. The top is embellished with crêpe de chine silk tassels with deadstock metallic elements. The dress was designed by Gabriela Hearst, the French fashion house’s new creative director.

Hearst was named Chloé’s creative director in December, taking over from Natacha Ramsay-Levi. She debuted her first collection in March, and has made sustainability a part of of her design process there, as it is with her namesake label based in New York.

Anderson also wore a custom dress by Chloe at the Met Gala in New York City last week, attending the event with Hearst by her side. Her gown was a charcoal-colored featuring a cutout design and halter neckline, made with repurposed organic silk crepe. An ammonite nautilus shell was also incorporated into the neckline. The look was the red carpet debut of the label under Hearst.

In her acceptance speech on Sunday, Anderson dedicated her award to her manager Connie Freiberg, and nodded to fashion in her remarks.

“I want to say thank you to Peter Morgan for creating this role and to Netflix for everything, everything,” Anderson said. “But I really want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no one else would and believed I had talent when I didn’t even think that I had talent; who always advised me to take the high road; who was one of the best friends that I’ve ever had in my life and who wore the same dress five years running to every award show three times a year that we went to. So slow fashion before anybody knew that it was cool. Connie, I love you! This is for you! Thank you!”

Earlier this year, she also won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie for her role in “The Crown.”

Also nominated for awards are Anderson’s costars Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor for their roles as Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles in the Netflix hit series.

In total, “The Crown” leads this year’s Emmy nominations, with 24 total, including the outstanding drama series category.

