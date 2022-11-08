×
Gillian Anderson Wears Studded Statement Dress at ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Premiere

The actress walked the red carpet alongside her costars Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West and Imelda Staunton.

Gillian Anderson attends "The Crown" Season 5 premiere on Nov. 8 in London, England. Getty Images
Gillian Anderson attends "The Crown" Season 5 premiere on Nov. 8 in London, England. Getty Images

Gillian Anderson walked the red carpet for “The Crown” season 5 premiere in London on Tuesday in a classic, yet playful ensemble.

Gillian Anderson attends "The Crown" Season 5 premiere on Nov. 8 in London, England. Getty Images
Gillian Anderson attends “The Crown” Season 5 premiere on Nov. 8 in London, England. Getty Images

Anderson’s black gown was covered in silver and red stud embellishments, including on the shoulders, train and midsection area.

Anderson wore her blond hair pulled back into an updo, with pieces of her hair framing her face.

Gillian Anderson attends "The Crown" Season 5 premiere on Nov. 8 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson attends “The Crown” Season 5 premiere on Nov. 8 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

For her makeup, she opted for rosy blush and a pink lip. To coordinate with her look, she slipped into a pair of silver metallic sandals.

Joining Anderson at the red carpet premiere were her costars Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West and Imelda Staunton. Debicki, who plays the late Princess Diana in the new season, wore a strapless black gown by Dior. 

The new season of “The Crown” will premiere on Wednesday and is set to focus on revealing the highs and lows of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. Anderson stars as Margaret Thatcher in the popular Netflix series. 

The series by Peter Morgan debuted in 2016 and chronicles the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. In September, the series experienced a surge in viewership following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8. 

Anderson is no stranger to standout fashion looks. In September, she attended the Burberry spring 2023 show wearing a mock neckline gown with a pleated skirt adorned with graphic illustrations. Fashion director and freelance stylist Martha Ward helped put together Anderson’s look for the British fashion house’s show. 

Last year, she appeared in a Loewe campaign wearing a mustard yellow eye mask and toting the brand’s Amazona bag. 

