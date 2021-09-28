Gillian Anderson Wears an Eye Mask in Loewe Campaign

Jonathan Anderson, who tapped Juergen Teller for his latest JW Anderson show-in-a-box presentation, also sent the German photographer around the world to shoot a playful campaign for Loewe, where Anderson has been creative director since 2013.

Headlining the diverse cast of creative types is award-winning “The Crown” actress Gillian Anderson, who dons a mustard yellow eye mask, shaggy coat and hoists a black Loewe Amazona bag. Anderson appears in the third season of “Sex Education” and is is set to portray Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming feature film “The First Lady.”

The campaign breaks today on Loewe’s social media channels and in outdoor locations in Paris.

Teller took his camera to London, Seoul, Shanghai, New York, two cities in California and an unnamed one in France to capture each personality in situ, planting Korean pop sensation HyunA in front of a spray of cherry blossoms, and British actor Nabhaan Rizwan in front of a ping-pong table.

South Korean singer HyunA poses with a square version of Loewe’s Amazona bag. Juegen Teller

The campaign arrives as all things 1970s seem to be coming back in style: The Amazona debuted in 1975 and comes in three new iterations for fall 2021, including a square version.

According to Loewe, the campaign is meant to convey a “message of independence, empowerment and inclusivity,” its cast “united by an energetic outlook on life.”

It also reads as a snapshot of cutting-edge culture and Jonathan Anderson’s far-flung interests, including the likes of Venezuelan electronic music artist Arca; British artist Anthea Hamilton, famed for her surreal sculpture and installations; performance and stage artist Justin Vivian Bond, who advocates for greater trans visibility, and “Miss Aluminum” author Susanna Moore, whose black and gray hair and steely expression give off “Cruella” vibes.

“I wanted to create a portfolio of people I admire because of their achievements and genuine personalities — people from different cultures and identities who I feel capture the spirit of our time,” Anderson told WWD.

Rounding out the list are American actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Jamie Clayton, Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó and top models Mika Schneider and Liu Wen.

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her roles in “Girlfriends” and “Black-ish.” Juergen Teller

Anderson plans to return to the runway for Loewe’s spring 2022 collection, scheduled for a runway show and livestream on Oct. 1 during Paris Fashion Week.

