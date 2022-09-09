Ginori 1735 Celebrates Collab With Luke Edward Hall

Luke Edward Hall’s paintbrush worked its magic Thursday evening in Ginori 1735’s Paris store. The artist-designer was there, alongside a host of guests, for a cocktail to celebrate his collaboration with the luxury Italian tableware brand.

Together they recently birthed Profumi Luchino, a collection of five candles and related collectables that were inspired by Edward Hall’s travels and the places he loves.

“They are places I’ve had an overwhelming reaction to,” Edward Hall said, explaining that within those locations, he created imaginary buildings and stories surrounding them. “I love the idea of telling stories.”

Palazzo Centauro, part of the Profumi Luchino collection. Courtesy of Ginori 1735

In the Faubourg Saint-Honoré store, five tall canvases sprang to life of buildings Edward Hall created from his mind’s eye. There was Rain Rock Creek, for instance — a forest cabin in Big Sur, California. That was rendered as a single-story orange structure in orange and red, with yellow windows, surrounded by soaring trees and foliage.

La Gazelle d’Or was a Marrakech medina with arched windows and black-and-white tiled floors. Edward Hall also painted the Palazzo Centauro he dreamed up in Venice, Italy; the Fox Thicket Folly in the U.K.’s Cotswolds, and the Rajathra Palace in Rajasthan.

Those imaginary locales became the inspiration for the candles’ outer packaging — the Jaipur-related candle holder, for instance, has a floral-geometric pattern in intense orange, pink and green — and their olfactive elements.

“I really wanted to make slightly unusual scents, as well,” said Edward Hall.

For the Venice-inspired candle, for instance, he wished to conjure up the incense smell wafting out of a church’s open door — and the odor of the canals.

“I didn’t want them to be all lovely,” he added of the scents. “I wanted them to be a bit realistic.”

For the Folly fragrance, he had in mind the smell of bonfires, wet dogs and Wellington boots.

Paintings by Luke Edward Hall.

“We imagined a different piece for each destination,” continued Anna Lisa Tani, creative and brand director of Ginori 1735.

For Gazelle d’Or, an oval cameo incense holder was made and a pot with a pine cone-decorated top goes with Rain Rock Creek.

Ginori 1735 first collaborated with Edward Hall in 2019 on a carefree tabletop collection, dubbed Il Viaggio di Nettuno, which became one of its bestsellers.

“It really changed the perception of the brand,” Tani said. “It was supposed to be a capsule, but as the result was so great, we decided to keep it in the collection.”

The Profumi Luchino range is expected to be broadened, too. “We are currently working on the next releases,” she said, adding new iterations should be out in early 2024.

Ginori 1735’s party then moved across town to the Bourse de Commerce for a sit-down dinner.