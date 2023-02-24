×
Giorgio Armani and 10 Corso Como Launch Denim Capsule

This is the second collaboration between the designer and the storied Milan retailer.

A look from the Giorgio Armani and 10 Corso Como capsule.
A look from the Giorgio Armani and 10 Corso Como capsule. Courtesy of the brand

Giorgio Armani and Milan concept store 10 Corso Como have unveiled a collection made entirely from denim. It was presented at the store within the installation “Mobilia Essay” by Italian artist Flavio Favelli.

The collection includes oversize shirts, duster coats, blouses, shorts and high-waist trousers, all in unwashed denim. Each garment features leather details in a cognac color.

The accessories include cowboy boots and fringed napa scarves, which online are already sold out. The collection is completed by Armani’s signature La Prima bag available in baguette or shoulder versions.

The collection retails from 380 euros to 4,700 euros and is available at 10 Corso Como in Milan and at the retailer’s online store. It will be rolled out in Giorgio Armani boutiques in Milan’s via Sant’Andrea, New York’s Madison Avenue, Tokyo’s Ginza Tower and Isetan, and Shanghai’s Taikoo Li Qiantan, as well as from Tiziana Fausti in Bergamo, Italy.

This is the second collaboration between Armani and 10 Corso Como. The first collection was presented in November 2021 and included a streamlined leather trench, as well as a long wool coat and Armani’s signature blazers. All the pieces hinged on the black-and-white color palette of the store’s black-and-white logo.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

