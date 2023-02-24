Giorgio Armani and 10 Corso Como Launch Denim Capsule

Giorgio Armani and Milan concept store 10 Corso Como have unveiled a collection made entirely from denim. It was presented at the store within the installation “Mobilia Essay” by Italian artist Flavio Favelli.

The collection includes oversize shirts, duster coats, blouses, shorts and high-waist trousers, all in unwashed denim. Each garment features leather details in a cognac color.

The accessories include cowboy boots and fringed napa scarves, which online are already sold out. The collection is completed by Armani’s signature La Prima bag available in baguette or shoulder versions.

The collection retails from 380 euros to 4,700 euros and is available at 10 Corso Como in Milan and at the retailer’s online store. It will be rolled out in Giorgio Armani boutiques in Milan’s via Sant’Andrea, New York’s Madison Avenue, Tokyo’s Ginza Tower and Isetan, and Shanghai’s Taikoo Li Qiantan, as well as from Tiziana Fausti in Bergamo, Italy.

This is the second collaboration between Armani and 10 Corso Como. The first collection was presented in November 2021 and included a streamlined leather trench, as well as a long wool coat and Armani’s signature blazers. All the pieces hinged on the black-and-white color palette of the store’s black-and-white logo.