ON THE HIGH SEAS: Giorgio Armani is channeling his passion for luxury yachting into a new, unexpected project.

The designer’s fashion house said Tuesday that Armani is designing a one-of-a-kind, 236-foot Admiral motor yacht in partnership with luxury yachting specialist The Italian Sea Group. The yacht is to debut in 2024.

This marks the first time Armani will become involved in such a project, although he did oversee the furnishing and design of his two personal yachts, Mariù and Maìn.

While further details on the latest yacht design are being kept under wraps, the move reflects the brand’s lifestyle approach — the company has run a successful Armani Casa home decor and design business since 2001 and made its foray into hospitality with Armani hotels in Milan and Dubai.

Every summer, local tabloids capture Armani spending his vacation aboard his military green 213-foot Maìn yacht, which was launched in 2008 and boasts six staterooms. The boat replaced the designer’s former 163-foot yacht Mariù, launched in 2003 and named after his mother.

The Italian Sea Group is a global operator in luxury yachting headed by Italian entrepreneur Giovanni Costantino. It operates the Admiral brand, which produces yachts, and Tecnomar, which focuses on performance and high-tech motorboats.