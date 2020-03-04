ARMANI’S 500: Giorgio Armani has teamed with Fiat — and is sending a positive message to Milan to boot, as the city and Italy have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the day the Italian government decided to extend the closure of schools and universities in the country until March 15 and prime minister Giuseppe Conte delivered a motivational speech during the evening news, a Fiat 500 designed by Armani was unveiled in front of the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, which reopened this week after precautionary measures were taken to rein in contagion.

The car will then “be moved to representative places throughout the city to send a strong message of positivity,” the Armani company said. The event was also live-streamed on Wednesday afternoon.

The one-off Fiat 500 Armani is an environmentally friendly electric vehicle is part of a charity project in support of Earth Alliance, the nonprofit organization founded by Leonardo DiCaprio, who has worn Armani on the red carpet for years. The organization fights climate change and the loss of biodiversity throughout the world.

The model will be auctioned together with two other Fiat 500 versions, designed by Bulgari and Kartell, respectively.

Partially laser-etched to create a fabric-like finish, Armani’s model in a grayish green with a silk-effect features innovative antipollution and antibacterial technology that helps purify the air.

The exterior is equipped with alloy rims and a folding fabric roof personalized with the “GA” logo.

The interior is designed in natural controlled-origin leather and wool fabric, featuring regenerated wood inserts with aluminum details.