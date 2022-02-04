Giorgio Armani to Dress Italy’s Olympic Team in Bejing

GAME ON: Giorgio Armani is the official outfitter of the Italian Olympic team, who wore the designer’s EA7 Emporio Armani kit during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games Friday night at the National Stadium in Beijing.

“Working with Italian athletes is always a pleasure for me and a source of great pride,” said Armani. “I think that in complicated moments like the one we are experiencing, sports can be of help and an example, because they combine individual commitment with group and team spirit. It is only by working together that real results are achieved. I designed this uniform as a tribute to our flag and the high values that it represents, and that our athletes embody.”

The EA7 Emporio Armani uniform included a royal blue waterproof and breathable jacket with a hood made with Toray Dermizax stretch fabric.

The jacket was paired with trousers in the same technical performance fabric.

The name of the country was featured on the back of the jacket in a hologram-effect iridescent gold. To further reflect a sense of patriotism, Italy’s national anthem is printed in gold on the inside of the jacket, positioned at the left to be close to the heart.

There is an alternative jacket in white with an allover Italia print in red and green, with a watercolor effect.

Accessories include shoes made with thermal padding and soles used for ice.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony, each athlete wore a cape on top of the podium outfits. The cape is a symbol and a tribute to the Italian flag as, made of technical fabric, it features white in the middle and red and green on either side.

This is not the first time the Italian fashion house has partnered with Italy’s national team. Emporio Armani’s first collaboration dates back to 2012 for the London Olympic Games. This was followed in 2014 at the Sochi Winter Olympics, in 2016 for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea and in 2020 for the Olympics in Tokyo.