Emma Thompson Takes in Her First Fashion Show Alongside Kate Hudson and Laura Dern

It was Emma Thompson’s first ever fashion show.

“I know, can you believe it? Incredible. But it’s not my world,” quipped the Oscar winner at Giorgio Armani’s haute couture show in Paris on Tuesday. She was clad in a bright pink suit for the occasion, and accompanied by daughter Gaia. “I love Armani, new inventions and you can be perfection,” she added, breaking into rhyme.

Thompson climbed over the seats to hug Kate Hudson amidst the claustrophobic close quarters of the front row frenzy. “It’s so hot, what were they thinking?” she said of the tented area where the show was held.

But Hudson was keeping cool in a bandeau top and high ponytail. “I think he’s an icon,” she said of the designer. “He’s brilliant, he’s amazing and a legend.” She snapped photos on her phone throughout the show.

Ever the performer, Thompson went backstage after the show to thank the Paris-based couturiers and dressing team in French, and then the Milan-based staff in Italian.

Camille Razat was in character, but not as her “Emily in Paris” alter ego. The actress likes to imagine backstories for her outfits, and the night’s blue velvet suit and dark smoky eye had a plot.

“I pictured myself as a widow and I’m grieving my deceased husband, he’s just passed and I’m very sorrowful,” she said of the moody colors.

“Armani is a house that is timeless. It has been and will always be a legend,” she added.

The scrum to get past the velvet rope and take photos with Mr. Armani was dozens deep. Even the VIPs were caught up in the madness.

“We’ve all been waiting. We’re in a pack, and you’re in the pack with us now,” said Laura Dern, pulling in Noah Centineo as the crowd surged forward in a wave. She declared the collection “a masterpiece.”

Sydney Sweeney was equally enamored. “It was beautiful, the collection was absolutely stunning. There was a beautiful red dress that I’d really love to wear – I literally looked over at my stylist and was like, I absolutely love it.” She was accompanied by stylist Molly Dickson, and wearing a black sequined gown.

After the greetings, Sweeney quickly ducked out, trying to avoid photobombing pics with Centineo. “That black velvet dress, the simple one with the roses in the back. I would wear that. I definitely should, right?” he joked. “It was phenomenal. It was my first time ever coming to a couture show, and for it to be Giorgio’s, I feel very lucky.”

He’s been in France for the past couple of weeks, as a juror at the Biarritz International Film Festival. “It was gorgeous, oh my god. The fellow jury members were awesome.”

After the crowd made it backstage, Thompson roped in everyone for a group photo, including Centineo, Dern, Hudson, Alessandra Ambrosio and Felicity Jones. Instead of “cheese,” she joked, the crowd should yell “it’s hot!” Then realizing there was video shooting, everyone sang in unison: “Giorgio Armani Privé!”