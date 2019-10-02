MILAN — Armani/Casa has two new homes in North America.

The Giorgio Armani Group said Wednesday that it is opening two additional retail units for its furnishing and interior design line, in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

A relocation from the existing space inside the city’s Pacific Design Center, the new Los Angeles outpost, which covers 5,274 square feet, counts nine windows and was designed to reflect the new Armani/Casa store concept that debuted in 2017 at the line’s Milan flagship on Corso Venezia.

Platinum metal mesh filters the light coming from the windows and divides the space inside the store. Products are showcased on minimal, clean displays crafted from durmast wood, which was employed also for panels covering the walls on the ground floor. They are also decorated with the silhouette of Armani/Casa’s signature Logo Lamp, which was launched in 1982.

The Vancouver unit that opened this month on Second Avenue marks the first freestanding Armani/Casa store in Canada. The flagship covers 1,453 square feet and features the same durmast wood and platinum metal mesh combination.

Both units will carry the entire range of Armani/Casa’s offering, including furnishing, lamps, accessories, carpets, wallpapers and fabrics.

Armani/Casa was launched 18 years ago. Since 2003, the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio has provided complete interior design services to private individuals and property developers.

Beijing’s Smart Hero-Central Park Plaza; the Maçka Residences in Istanbul; The World Towers in Mumbai, India, and the Century Spire in Manila are among the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio’s most recent projects.